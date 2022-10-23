SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Grab your pumpkin spiced lattes because the fall weather is officially here, and the National Weather Service is letting Bay Area residents know that frost could be on the way.

According to a tweet from NWS, a frost advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. on Sunday until 9 a.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to take a bit of a dive into the 30s as a “cold airmass settles in with additional radiative cooling overnight.” Areas further inland could get even colder, hitting between 29-33 degrees resulting in the formation of frost.

KRON On is streaming now

The lower temperatures this weekend are a big swing from the last week of highs that even broke records. Weather for the remainder of the week is expected to be rather temperate, staying in the mid 60s throughout the daytime hours.