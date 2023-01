SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for waters off the Northern California coastline on Saturday evening.

The tweet from the NWS warns that hail, high-speed winds and even waterspouts could be seen in the area. A waterspout is a a tornado that forms over water.

The winds are forecasted to exceed 45 mph, and the entire area could see steep waves as well, according to the NWS. The warning will be in effect until just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.