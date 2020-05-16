Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce sets up relief program to help businesses of color

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Chamber of Commerce has set up what they call a resiliency relief program to help its members who have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

Kathy Adams, president of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce, joined KRONon Friday to give additional details.

The program launched Wednesday and people can make donations to help businesses that are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

So far, the relief effort has received commitments of $30,000 to help mom and pop stores — and small businesses of color.

Applications are due next Wednesday, May 20, for businesses who need help with money. Funds will be handed out by June 30.

Thought Congress approved funding, hundreds of local small Black owned businesses did not receive financial support. Their recovery will be extremely difficult but all donations go a long way.

