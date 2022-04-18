OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport said Monday that it will no longer require masks for employees or travelers. The announcement came after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would not enforce the federal government’s mask mandate for travel.

“We recognize that travelers and employees will have varied opinions about this sudden change, and we ask that people respect the individual decision to wear a face mask or not,” a statement from the airport said. “Our commitment to the health, safety, and security of everyone at O-A-K remains our top priority. We look forward to seeing many faces, masked or not, at O-A-K.”

The TSA’s decision came after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order to require masks while traveling. The CDC still recommends masking in indoor transportation settings.

Some transportation systems, including MUNI, are still keeping their mask mandates after the TSA’s decision. San Francisco International Airport kept signs up Monday that said “Masks are still required.”