Oakland approves emergency moratorium on evictions amid coronavirus crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council approved an emergency moratorium on evictions, rent increases and late fees to protect tenants and small businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance was announced on Friday, March 27, the same day Governor Gavin Newsom announced an executive order placing a statewide moratorium on evictions until May 31.

Tenants cannot be evicted for income loss due to COVID-19 health actions and calls, the order says. The ordinance also includes a policy statement urging financial institutions in Oakland to suspend mortgage payments, foreclosures and late fees for low income homeowners and landlords.

