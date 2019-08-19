Oakland A’s announce 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics announce on Monday the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees.

The list includes Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, Cy Young and MVP award winner Vida Blue, six-time All-Star Bert Campaneris, all-time home run leader Mark McGwire and former A’s owner Walter A. Hass Jr.

We're excited to announce that we'll be inducting the Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 on Sept. 21!



⭐️Inductees⭐️

Tony La Russa

Walter A. Haas Jr.

Vida Blue

Bert Campaneris

Mark McGwire#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/VqKSpPnYbN — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 19, 2019

The group will be added to the Athletics Hall of Fame and honored during the pregame ceremony on September 21, when the Athletics host the Houston Astros.

A’s president Dave Kaval feels passionate about recognizing players who’ve made an impact on the organization.

“Our franchise is built on the history of legends. The Athletics Hall of Fame allows us to recognize the individuals who have shaped our identity and brought us success.”

Oakland’s Hall of Fame was established last year with the inaugural inductees being Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart, Charlie Finley, Catfish Hunter, Rickey Henderson, Rollie Fingers and Reggie Jackson.

Latest Headlines: