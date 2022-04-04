OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Lawsuits have been filed against the Oakland Athletics and the City of Oakland over the ball team’s proposed Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark project. An environmentally focused lawsuit was filed on Friday by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, as was a second suit from Union Pacific Railroad.

The EOSA lawsuit claims certain protocols were not followed with the project’s environmental impact report. A spokesman for the East Oakland Stadium Alliance says the A’s and the city failed to adequately disclose the negative effects that the project will have on the existing water front.

Justin Berton, a spokesperson for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s office, provided KRON4 the following statement in response:

“The City stands by the integrity of its process and analysis culminating in the certification of the EIR (environmental impact review) by the City Council. As the Oakland Planning Commissioners said in their unanimous recommendation in January, this particular EIR is exceedingly rigorous, thorough, transparent, and ensures a waterfront ballpark district will be built with only the highest environmental standards.”

A’s President Dave Kaval also rejected the EOSA’s claims and said the new ballpark would be better for the environment.

Additionally, Union Pacific Railroad filed a second lawsuit citing safety concerns with the proposed ballpark and its location, near two busy rail yards.

KRON4 reached out to Union Pacific and received the following statement:

“Union Pacific has serious safety concerns with the proposed Waterfront Ballpark District Project, and its location next to two busy rail yards and a busy passenger rail station. Union Pacific believes developing the Howard Terminal site without removing rail, vehicle and pedestrian conflicts will exacerbate roadway congestion and create significant safety risks for the public and our employees. We are asking that the Oakland A’s and City of Oakland go back and diligently study a grade separated access plan to properly mitigate the risks.”

In addition to the proposed waterfront ballpark in Oakland, Kaval said the A’s are still actively making offers on land sites in Las Vegas.