Oakland A’s give back to the Gilroy community

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Athletics are giving back to the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

During Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced that specific concession purchases will help those impacted by the mass shooting.

Concession proceeds from the following items will be donated:

Garlic fries from Oaktown Grill Section 132 and 211.

Garlic fries from Shibe Park Tavern.

Gilroy Garlic Burger from Smoke outside the Treehouse.

Tonight, proceeds from Garlic Fries and Gilroy Garlic Burger purchases will benefit those individuals and families impacted by Sunday’s tragedy at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. pic.twitter.com/vuihkv9vQY — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 30, 2019

All donations will go to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund.

For those not attending the game tonight, you can donate online at Gilroy’s Foundation to help those impacted.

