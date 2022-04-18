OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On the day that the Oakland A’s will play their first home game of the 2022 season, the team placed six players on its COVID-19 injured list. Catcher Austin Allen, infielders Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder, and pitchers AJ Puk, Kirby Snead and Lou Trivino all were added to the list Monday.

Those six players joined outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID list. The A’s announced Monday that they called up infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes, as well as pitcher Sam Selman as injury replacements.

The A’s are slated to play the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. Monday for their opener at RingCentral Coliseum. Staff ace Frankie Montas will take the mound for Oakland while second-year righty Spenser Watkins will pitch for Baltimore.

Oakland started its season 5-5 after concluding road trips to Philadelphia, Tampa and Toronto. The team lost many of its best players last offseason, including first baseman Matt Olson, who went to the Atlanta Braves in a trade.