Oakland A’s release statement in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of Opening Night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels during Opening Night on Friday.

The A’s released a statement Friday afternoon to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are proud to support out Black teammates and other Black players across the game by participating in MLB’s Opening Night activites,” the organization tweeted. “As a team, we believe Black lives matter and we are committed to supporting racial justice in this country.”

A message from the A’s Players: pic.twitter.com/y4QOgoqwOr — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020

The MBL’s first games of the 2020 season were played Thursday. The Yankees-Nationals started things off and the well known rivalry Giants-Dodgers followed.

Players, coaches and managers from all four organizations knelt in unison before the national anthem and then stood for the national anthem.

However, San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joined two Giants players and one Dodgers play in taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

Giants’ outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and third baseman Pablo Sandoval knelt during the National Anthem. Mookie Betts was the only Dodger kneeling during the anthem, with teammates Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger placing their hands on his shoulders.

The Angels-A’s match up will begin at 7:10 p.m.

