Oakland Athletics sink Mariners, 10-2

OAKLAND (KRON) – Pitcher Homer Bailey made his Oakland A’s debut Wednesday at the Coliseum.

Bailey was off to a rocky start allowing two runs on four hits in the second inning. He quickly shut that down concluding six innings with seven hits, six strikeouts and no walks.

Bailey was added to the roster Sunday from the Kansas City Royals in hopes that he would boost their starting rotation.

Tonight proved he did just that.

Today’s highlights include Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar as they both homered twice. Adding to the homers Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano who also went deep as the Oakland Athletics matched their season high with six home runs.

Oakland is on fire winning six straight games and 12 of 14.

Third baseman Matt Chapman left after two innings due to left ankle soreness and is day to day.

The Oakland Athletics will face the Minnesota Twins at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.