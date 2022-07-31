(KRON) — A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).

OPD’s Communications Division received reports of a person with a firearm standing in the street near the 4800 block of Telegraph Avenue just before 7 a.m. After officers arrived they detained the armed person and later learned that he was an owner of a business nearby.

The business owner reported to police that he saw people breaking into his store and stealing, so he armed himself and went outside. He told police this caused the suspects to run away before the OPD arrived on scene.