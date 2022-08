(BCN) — A fatal car wreck snarled traffic in southbound lanes of I-880 this morning in Oakland, approaching the 66th Avenue exit. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. Southbound traffic was diverted off the Interstate onto 66th Avenue as tow trucks made their way to the scene.

Oakland Police were called to assist with traffic control. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.