(KRON) — Viral video clips of commenters at Monday night’s Oakland City Council meeting backing a cease-fire resolution in the Israel-Hamas war have drawn condemnation. California State Sen. Scott Weiner retweeted one clip in which a speaker claimed, “Israel murdered their own people on October 7th.”

“Calling Hamas a terrorist organization is ridiculous, racist, and plays into genocidal propaganda,” said another commenter in the same viral clip.

“Oakland City Council passed a reso calling for Gaza ceasefire,” Weiner posted on X, formerly Twitter. “When a council member asked to add language condemning Hamas, a stream of public comment praising & supporting Hamas ensued.”

“The council then rejected the request to condemn Hamas,” he continued. “Just awful.”

“The public comment praising Hamas & defending the October 7 massacre of 1,2000 mostly Jews is despicable & unconscionable,” Weiner posted in a subsequent tweet. “What’s even worse is that the Oakland City Council majority rejected an amendment condemning Hamas. It’s a truly jarring decision by a public body.”

Another speaker at the meeting shown in the clip referred to Hamas not as a terrorist organization, but as “the armed wing of the unified Palestinian resistance.”

“Hamas is a terrorist organization,” tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom in response. “They must be called out for what they are: evil.”

Another speaker called the “notion that this was a massacre of Jews,” a “fabricated narrative.” The same speaker went on to claim, without citing evidence, that many of those killed on Oct. 7 were killed by the Israeli Defense Force.

Another commenter called reports of beheaded babies and mass rape “atrocity propaganda.”

“Hamas is not a terrorist organization just because the U.S. and Israel deems it so,” said another commenter.

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel and the European Union.

The Oakland City Council voted 8-0 in favor of a motion supporting a congressional resolution for a permanent ceasefire. A proposed amendment put forth by Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb to condemn killings and hostage-taking by Hamas was rejected by a 6-2 vote.

Councilmember Caroll Fire, who brought the initial resolution, said it went through several drafts and “intentionally attempted to de-politicize” the issue by “lifting up what we support and not what we condemn.” Fife called the issue of a cease-fire “deeply, deeply concerning” to Oakland residents and called for a moment of silence for lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

“I want Jewish children to live as much as I want Palestinian children to live,” she said.

Oakland’s resolution calling for a cease-fire follows a similar measure passed in nearby Richmond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.