OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce is speaking out about the need for city leaders to do more to keep people safe.

This comes in response to this weekend’s deadly shooting of a woman during an attempted robbery in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood. “It could be a simple robbery and it’s becoming murder. So, that is sickening to everyone,” said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Chan joined the community in mourning the death of an Asian-American woman shot to death during an attempted robbery in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood. “It is not only very sad but it’s also very frustrating to see all these crimes happening over and over again, and so people have lost a life and we need to do something to stop all of this nonsense killing,” said Chan.

Chan is calling on the Oakland City Council, specifically Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas who represents Little Saigon, to help increase safety in the wake of another deadly shooting in this neighborhood.

“I want to be very clear here. What has happened is that somebody has died in broad daylight. That is completely unacceptable. We are seeing a level of violence in Little Saigon, in just a few blocks over the last few weeks, that is completely unacceptable,” said Fortunato Bas.

Fortunato Bas talked about her efforts to increase safety in her district. “There will be a combination of increased police presence and also the ongoing services that we are more deeply investing in, like violence prevention and making sure we are providing the resources that community members need,” added Fortunato Bas.

In the wake of this recent deadly shooting in Oakland’s Chinatown, Chan demanded better results in keeping the community safe.

“I think we need to do a report card of all the elected and making sure, are they doing enough? Are they doing enough to protect the people? We need to tell our legislators the priority is public safety. We don’t need verbal services. We need real action. That’s what we want,” said Chan.