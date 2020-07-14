OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Laid off employees in the hospitality, restaurant, stadium and travel-related industries will get first dibs at jobs at their former employer when that employer reopens if Oakland citycouncilmembers approve an ordinance to be considered Tuesday.
Councilmembers will consider the ordinance at the virtual City Council meeting that starts at 1:30 p.m.
Employers do not need to hire back any more employees than they need but must offer laid off workers their jobs based on seniority, according to a report given to councilmembers.
The ordinance is meant to protect older workers who employers might replace with younger workers and it is meant to protect workers who have stood up for themselves or coworkers.
After a rehire offer is made, workers will have 10 days to decide whether they want to go back to work for the employer who laid them off.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- US-Canada border closure extended another 30 days
- New California law will require grocery stores to donate surplus to food banks
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL unveils face shield to protect players from COVID-19
- Oakland considers law giving some laid off workers first choice of jobs
- Fight over face masks leads to stabbing, shooting death