(KRON) — A four-alarm apartment fire in Oakland is now under control, according to a tweet from Oakland firefighters. Earlier, firefighters tweeted that multiple residents were being rescued from hallways, stairwells and balconies.

The building was described in an initial tweet as being in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue. The address 401 Santa Clara, seen in one of the photos tweeted out by Oakland Firefighters, matches that of the Grand Lake Gardens retirement home.

