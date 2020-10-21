Oakland girl battling cancer receives surprise from Beyoncé

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A little girl from Oakland received a major surprise from one of the world’s biggest superstars.

“Beyoncé thank you so much for these flowers I love you and can’t wait to meet you.”

Oakland native Lyric Jacks received flowers and a letter from Beyoncé last month.

The 13-year-old has been battling brain cancer since she was 11 and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Lyric is currently at a hospital in Houston undergoing more surgeries and treatment.

Lyric and her family spoke with KRON4 and say in spite of everything she’s been through, she continues to have a positive outlook on life.

“Thank you everybody for the kind words and keep praying, keep pushing and keep faith in your head, never give up and pray all day,” Lyric said. “Just keep your strength.”

“It means a lot we are overjoyed at how her situation is helping so many other people,” Monica Valentine said.

Lyric, who still has a long road ahead of her, is inspiring others across the world who have been following her story.

To keep up with Lyric and her journey, you can follow her on her instagram at yhung.chanel_.

