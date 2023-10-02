(KRON) — Two suspects in a fatal shooting in Oakland Sunday were arrested in Pleasant Hill following a vehicle pursuit, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Arthur Street.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. At the scene, officers were directed to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, an Oakland resident, was transported to the hospital in grave condition.

Officers were also directed to a vehicle wanted in connection to the shooting. Officers attempted a vehicle stop, however the vehicle fled, according to OPD. Officers received air support from the OPD ARGUS helicopter.

The suspects, a man and woman, both Oakland residents, were taken into custody in Pleasant Hill.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 2, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded and have taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to OPD.