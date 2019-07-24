Live Now
Man arrested on attempted murder charge in connection to Concord water park shooting

CONCORD (KRON) — A 28-year-old Oakland man wanted for an unrelated assault was linked to a shooting that occurred earlier this month in the parking lot of a Concord water park.

The suspect, Donald Sims, was arrested July 18 by U.S. Marshals in Sacramento on a warrant issued by Oakland police.

Sims was later connected to the July 13 shooting at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord.

The Concord Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that there was some type of dispute prior to the shooting. That led to Sims “unexpectedly” pulling out a handgun and firing at the victim, according to police.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Sims was charged Monday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with an attempted murder charge with weapon enhancements in connection to the water park shooting.

The man is also facing an assault with a firearm charge in an unrelated case in Alameda County.

