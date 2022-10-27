(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County.

A preliminary investigation found that two suspects, one with a gun, stole a Rolex watch and other items from an individual. One of the suspects was identified as John Louis Downs III, who was out on bail for a similar incident in Contra Costa County as well as a suspect in similar crimes in Santa Clara and Fresno counties.

On Sept. 30, deputies arrested Downs, who was later arrested by authorities in Santa Clara County and Fresno. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has any information about the suspect to please contact Detective Antonio Baggetta (650-363-4192 or abaggetta@smcgov.org) or Detective Daniel Chiu (650-363- 4057 or dchiu@smcgov.org).

