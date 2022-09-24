OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot in killed in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

On Friday night just before 9 p.m., OPD’s Communications Division were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10600 block of E Street. After arriving on scene, officers found an Oakland man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced dead. Homicide investigators were called to the scene to begin a follow-up investigation. The victim’s identity will not be shared with the public until his next of kin can be notified.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to reach out to the OPD Homicide Section 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.