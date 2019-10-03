Oakland man pleads guilty to 19 bank robberies

San Francisco (KRON) – Duane Kurt Makela of Oakland plead guilty to robbing 19 banks on Thursday.

In a spree that lasted from March 21, 2018 to February 4, the 50-year-old stole $69,002 from various Northern California banks.

Makela reportedly used intimidation, force and violence when demanding money and confessed to brandishing what appeared to be a handgun in ten of the robberies.

Soon after a raid on his home, Makela was apprehended on April 23 at Oakland Kaiser where his wife was giving birth to their second child.

Makela is charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, a maximum sentence of 25 years each, 8 counts of bank robbery, a maximum sentence of 20 years each and one count of attempted bank robbery, a maximum sentence of 20 years. Each count also carries a fine of $250,000.

He will be sentenced on January 15, 2020.