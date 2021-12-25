Oakland man shot to death on Christmas Eve near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (BCN) – An Oakland resident was shot to death Friday night in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue next to Lake Merritt in Oakland, police said.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on Lakeshore Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew tried to save the man, but he died at the hospital, police said.

The man’s name won’t be released until his family can be notified.

Oakland Police Homicide Investigators have responded to take over the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

