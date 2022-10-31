OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to wear a face covering to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

A mask requirement remains in effect for city facilities including libraries, civic buildings, recreation centers, city-run senior centers and senior adult care facilities. People entering senior centers and assisted living centers must also provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to city ordinance, city officials said.

State and county health officials continue to urge people to wear masks indoors to protect against spreading or contracting the coronavirus. A study published in February by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that wearing a mask indoors reduces the odds of getting the coronavirus by up to 83 percent.

Under state law, businesses and other facilities may require patrons to wear masks regardless of state and county health orders.

