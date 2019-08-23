Oakland mayor discusses roads, homelessness, housing and Ghost Ship

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sat down with KRON4 to discuss a variety of issues she and the city are working on.

The newest paving project is focusing on roads throughout Oakland.

“I’ve lived in Oakland my whole life and I have been bumping along the roads like everybody else,” Schaaf said.

The mayor said it all began with the creation of a Department of Transportation, which Oakland did not have.

The next move was to attract the community — the voters.

A plan was proposed that allowed the city to get a bond measure passed, measure KK, which is “whats really fueling this project”, according to Schaaf.

“It’s not just that we’re filling potholes,” she said. “We’re actually grinding them down, completely replacing them.”

Schaaf said the city is prioritizing low income neighborhoods.

“The impact of a flat tire, a broken rim is actually going to impact our struggling families the most,” she said. “So we have prioritized those neighborhoods.”

For more information on the three-year paving plan, click here.

According to Schaaf, measure KK is going to allow Oakland to have this pace of road repairs for at least the next 10 years.

When asked about the Ghost Ship Trial, Schaaf said she wasn’t able to speak much on the topic, but she did mention her support for the victims.

“All I can say is that my heart is with the families and friends of the victims,” she said.

It’s no surprise that homelessness is a huge issue in Oakland and the Bay Area.

Schaaf said it is an issue in all big cities in California.

She mentioned that several California mayors signed a letter to the governor stating that homelessness is their number one issue.

California Governor Gavin Newsom elected Schaaf to be one of the seven officials to serve on his advisory council on the issue, according to Schaaf.

The first hearing will be held in Modesto during the first week of September.

“I think part of what (Newsom) wanted me to bring is a sense of trying new things,” she said.

But according to Schaaf, Oakland is already working on two new things in recent months.

The first being the cabin community program, which is a more gentle and dignified transition from the streets and tents to a path to self sufficiency.

“They are simple cabins,” Schaaf said. “They have electricity but not much more. It allows people to go to bed at night behind a locked door with their partner, their pets and their posessions.”

The program has now served more than 300 un-sheltered residents.

Additionally, the city recently began addressing the RV population.

In Alameda County, 45-percent of un-sheltered residents are living in RV’s or cars, according to the mayor.

“We just set up our first safe RV parking lot where we were able to offer people hookups to electricity, onsite sanitation and just a sense of safety and community,” she said. “We’re working to expand those.”

Schaaf said the first lot has filled up, but the city is getting ready to open up two more in West Oakland.

Many claim that the homeless population is increasing due to the cost of living in the Bay Area.

But Schaaf said that a planning commission for housing was just approved this week in efforts to reduce the population.

The project will allow more than 1,000 units of housing to be built, of which 85 of them will be protected for the most struggling families and 50-percent or below are area median income.

“This is part of a huge building boom in Oakland,” Schaaf said.

The mayor quickly talked about Battle of the Bay as the San Francisco Giants cross the Bay Bridge to take on the Oakland Athletics this weekend.

But Schaaf talked about the Battle for the Bay event that she and San Francisco Mayor London Breed put on.

The event, held on Sept. 21, brings in volunteers from both cities to help clean up their communities.

“It is a friendly competition,” she said. “We both are a little bit competitive, but the good news is that everybody wins.”

For more information on the event, click here.