LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A good blackjack player knows when to double down, but Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf seems intent on hitting 16.

After Twitter blew up with backlash from Schaaf’s “gross desert” remark on Thursday, the mayor followed up by saying she simply prefers the Bay Area “to the desert and some pretty tacky architecture.”

Schaaf’s full quote during an interview with NBC’s affiliate in the Bay Area appears below:

Listen, I respect that everyone … and I know Mayor (Carolyn G.) Goodman of Las Vegas has gotten into the fray as well. We’re always going to stick up for our cities. We love them. I do not, however, apologize for preferring the spectacular vista of our bay, our Bay Bridge, the San Francisco skyline, the sunset over the Pacific Ocean to the desert and some pretty tacky architecture. Libby Schaaf, Oakand mayor

Twitter replies to a post that showed the video showed that people saw through the Oakland Mayor’s second slam.

Among the replies:

“@LibbySchaaf there is a difference between preferring a city and outright disrespecting one and the people who live there. You are showing your true colors everytime you refuse to apologize and toss another insult under the guise of preferring Oakland.”

“What’s wrong with this lady? Like have a little more class & diplomacy. Sheesh. Instead she’s doubling down on her petty cheap shots for no reason. Looking forward to all your teams relocating to fabulous Las Vegas…..an oasis in the beautiful Mojave desert unlike any other.😘xo”

Others bristled at the attack, and pointed to “filth and crime” in Oakland.

One person suggested that Las Vegas should “86” Schaaf from coming to the city.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks by FEMA trailers with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf before speaking at a news conference about the state’s efforts on the homelessness crisis on January 16, 2020 in Oakland, California. Newsom was joined by Schaaf to announce that Oakland will receive 15 unused FEMA trailers for the city to use as temporary housing and as mobile health and social services clinics for the homeless. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

People were still waiting for an apology for her “gross desert” comment:

“I grew up in the Oakland & will always love it. But I don’t know anyone who lives there that would say the coastline is the 1st, 2nd or 3rd thing that comes to mind when talking about Oakland.”