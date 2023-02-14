OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and acting Police Chief Darren Allison held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce new initiatives to strengthen public safety. The initiatives follow the recent death of an Oakland baker who was dragged in broad daylight after pursuing thieves who targeted her in a daylight smash-and-grab robbery.

“Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has made public safety a top priority of her Administration,” said the City of Oakland in a media release. “Even as we work to address the root causes of crime, the City is taking steps to deter crime now and address the needs of residents, businesses and visitors.”

Along with Acting Chief Allison, Mayor Thao were joined by representatives from the Oakland small business community to address steps being taken to make Oakland safer. As part of the initiative, Acting Chief Allision announced that Oakland PD walking patrols would return to the streets, starting next week