KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Ignacio De La Fuente is an immigrant from Mexico who was raised by a single mom. He washed dishes to make ends meet, then got a manufacturing job that inspired him to be elected to the International Vice President of the United Steelworkers Union. De La Fuente has lived in Oakland for 51 years, serving on the city council for two decades, starting in 1992. For eleven of those years, he was council president. He says he is coming out of a decade-long retirement to be the backbone Oakland needs.

De La Fuente says being tough on crime will be his one-and-only mission.

Watch the video to hear the conversation with KRON4's Ella Sogomonian about how he would tackle the issues.