KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Candidate Allyssa Victory Villanueva was born and raised in Oakland and has lived in every district within the city. She overcame homelessness and was the first in her family to attend college. She is now a civil rights attorney with the ACLU as well as legal counsel for union workers with Local 9415.

Watch the video to hear her conversation with KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian about how she would tackle the issues.