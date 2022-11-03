KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Seneca Scott moved to West Oakland a decade ago and became the East Bay Director for Labor Union SEIU 1021. He negotiated contracts for city employees in and around Oakland, which he says taught him about the inner workings of local government. He also founded a nonprofit called Bottoms Up Community Gardens, which focuses on bringing people together around urban community gardens and festivals.

