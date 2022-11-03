KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Oakland is the only hometown Treva Reid has ever known. Her roots are deep in the East Bay city where her family is very engaged in the community. Her father, Larry Reid, was an Oakland city councilmember for more than 20 years. Reid is following in his footsteps while paving her own name. She overcame domestic abuse and homelessness, put herself through college and raised her children as a single mom. Her daughter is now a Harvard student.

Watch the video to hear her conversation with KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian about how she would tackle the issues.