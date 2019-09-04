Oakland, Menlo Park fire crews helping in Hurricane Dorian response efforts

OAKLAND (KRON) — Search and rescue crews from several California agencies, including the Oakland and Menlo Park fire departments, are headed to the East Coast to help with recovery and emergency efforts in light of Hurricane Dorian battering the southeastern United States and the Bahamas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, at the request of federal emergency officials, approved five search and rescue task forces and water rescue teams Tuesday from the Menlo Park fire district, Sacramento Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, San Diego Fire Department and the CAL OES Fire and Rescue.

According to California’s Office of Emergency Services, the task forces will have 35 search and rescue specialists, including medical professionals and trained dogs.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the hurricane is about 110 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Winds are being measured at 110 mph.

At least five deaths have been reported as result of the destructive storm.

The hurricane has also hit the Bahamas, causing widespread damage.