OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a shooting on Telegraph Avenue Monday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

OPD tells KRON4 that just after 11:45 p.m. on Monday, officers were providing traffic control while responding to a shooting on Telegraph Avenue Monday night. A driver then collided with two OPD patrol officers. One of the officers was inside of a marked OPD patrol vehicle and another was standing beside the car at the time of impact.

Both officers experienced non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Unit at 510-777-8570.