Oakland parents outraged at OUSD board meeting

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District held a board meeting Wednesday evening where parents attended to protest public school closures happening in Oakland.

Oakland Parents, teachers and supporters planned to escalate protests against school closures at Wednesday evening’s meeting.

Demonstrators can be seen and heard chanting, “Oakland is not for sale.”

Protestors would like to see the county create a plan to invest in schools and to see funding go back into students education, versus expanding probation camps.

A group called,”Oakland is not for sale,” says, “Demonstrations have grown as the Oakland Unified School District moves forward with their “Blueprint for Quality Schools,” as they plan to close or consolidate p to 24 of its more than 80 schools.”

According to Oakland Unified School District, this is the third school board meeting protestors have interrupted.

OUSD issued this statement,

“Oakland Unified School District and the Board of Education respect and support the public’s right to voice their concerns through peaceful protest. The Board still must be able to conduct its business. Every contract, every grant, almost all facilities issues, agreements with the city and other local partners, important policy issues, teacher permits and credentials, and so many more important issues go to the Board in order to take effect. This is the third Board meeting in a row that protestors have disrupted (fourth, if you count the joint city council-school board meeting that was disrupted by the protesters on Monday, October 21). When the protesters jumped over and pushed over the barriers, the safety of the Board Directors and staff could no longer be guaranteed and the Board moved the meeting upstairs pursuant to the Brown Act. Media was allowed upstairs and public comment was permitted downstairs once the mic (that the protesters had moved and damaged) was fixed and moved to the right location. Moving forward, the District implores the protestors to keep their actions peaceful and to allow the Directors to conduct the work they need to do for the benefit of all Oakland students.”

Out of interest of the school board, Oakland Police Department suggested it would be best to have Oakland Unified security guards present at the time of the board meeting.

Metal barricades were placed to separate school board members from the protestors.

Within thirty minutes of the school board meeting during the public comment section, public demonstrators jumped over the barricade.

Oakland Police Department arrived after incident took place. Multiple arrests have been made.

KRON4 has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and are still waiting for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Latest Headlines: