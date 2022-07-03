OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — 13 community spaces are receiving their share of $100,000 from the Oakland Parks and Recreation Foundation to strengthen disaster preparedness, the organization announced Wednesday.

The mini-grants, made in part by the City of Oakland and the NorCal Resilience Network, range from $1,500 to over $15,000. The grants’ purpose is to help parks strengthen resilience, whether that’s buying supplies for disasters, building infrastructure for water conservation, investing in projects relating to compost, carbon sequestration and energy, or supporting community outreach.

The Disability Justice Culture Club received the largest portion of the funds at $17,000. Other recipients include the Black Cultural Zone’s Liberation Park, Common Vision’s Victory and First Fruits garden and Mycelium Youth at MetWest High School.

