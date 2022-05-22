OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking into the death of a person that they found near the 2600 block of High Street on Friday.

On May 20th the Oakland Fire Department responded to a call to in order to extinguish a vehicle that was on fire, says OPD. OPD also responded to have the vehicle towed from the scene, and at that time they found a deceased man in the vehicle.

The OPD Homicide Section was also called to the scene in order to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until OPD can contact the next of kin.

The OPD is asking anyone with information about this death to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821 or the tip line at (510)-238-7950.