OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying people involved in a pair of shootings that occurred Friday and Sunday. Police also released security video of both incidents.

One shooting happened in the 6600 block of Eastland Street Sunday around 2:30 p.m. The other took place at the intersection of Hillside Street and Ritchie Street Friday.

There were four murders in a four-day span in Oakland last week. The victims were a robbery victim who was shot after giving up his personal possessions, a shooting victim found murdered in his vehicle, an on-duty security guard shot to death on his lunch break and a 15-year-old girl found shot inside a house. In response to these murders, local authorities sounded off on a rule that reduced bail to $0 for many misdemeanor and lower-level felony crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings Friday and Sunday is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.