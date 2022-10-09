The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. During Sunday’s investigation, officers learned the shooting took place inside the residence as they located evidence of a shooting which included shell casings.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene for their involvement in the shooting. Officers were issued a search warrant to enter the residence.

KRON On is streaming news live now

During the search, multiple handguns, ammunition and a large amount of suspected narcotics, which included a kilogram of suspected cocaine were recovered from an associated vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3426.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.