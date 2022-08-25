OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle.

Police said they found no one with any gunshot wounds at the scene. Police have not released the name of the suspect, who was arrested after officers first found the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle Tuesday and waited for suspect to return to it.

