OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – Oakland police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 79-year-old who went missing a day earlier and is considered at risk because of his age. Welde Woretu was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and was wearing a dark-colored jacket and tan pants, according to police.

Investigators have released a photo of Woretu, who is described as a Black man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with a bald head and black eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.