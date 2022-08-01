OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday the Oakland Police Chief had some harsh words to those who opened fire at an Oakland Tech youth football game and announced a plan for upcoming events there.

“This is a children’s peewee football game. Just little kids learning how to be active and play together and adults choose to bring guns into that environment,” said Chief Armstrong. Chief Armstrong said he is in touch with the Dynamite team coach about adding security.

“This makes no sense that you need a police officer to be at a field just so kids can practice and play football, but that’s what we have to do to protect our kids so that they know that we’re not going to allow these people, these individuals that bring guns to this environment to get away with this to stop these young people from participating in these activities,” said Chief Armstrong.

Chief Armstrong explained this is the second time the department will bring officers on the grounds for games and practices. A year ago a shooting at a practice killed one person.

“We still have young people that are still going through counseling services and now we gotta go back and provide more support and services for young people,” said Chief Armstrong.

Three people were shot Sunday including a six-year-old girl according to the police chief. “This morning we were out there seeking video canvassing the area, going door to door,” said Chief Armstrong.

There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.