Police put up barricades while they completed the investigation (Photo courtesy of CITIZEN)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with OPD’s Homicide Section also responded to begin a follow-up investigation. At this time, the preliminary investigation does not show that this incident is traffic related.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.