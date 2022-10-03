OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating Oakland’s 100th homicide since the start of 2022, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4 on Monday.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to the area and contacted Oakland Fire Department as well as Falk Ambulance as both provided aid to the victim. The victim died at the scene.

The block is near Wade Johnson Park, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Monday’s homicide is the most recent in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s impacted Oakland. On Saturday night, two Berkeley High students were killed in a deadly shooting at a house party on Apgar Street. On Sunday, another shooting occurred on the 1300 block of 85th avenue in which an adult male was shot dead.

According to a statistics from Oakland Police Officers’ Association, the last time Oakland saw 100 homicides in one year was 2008. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.