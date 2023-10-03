(BCN) — Oakland police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that killed a man.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to a shooting in the 7800 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, officers saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, police said.

While on scene, officers tried to pull over a vehicle linked to the shooting, but the driver fled. A man and woman, both Oakland residents, were taken into custody in Pleasant Hill following a chase, police said.

The victim died hours after the shooting, according to Oakland police. His identity is withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

