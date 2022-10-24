OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that took place in the Cox neighborhood, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 1:30 p.m. OPD’s Communications Division received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 96th Avenue and International Boulevard, near local businesses Fantasy’s Hair Salon and Articulos Para El Hogar.

After officers arrived on scene they located a shooting victim. At this time this is still considered an active incident, and police say they will not be releasing further information until they know more about the crime.