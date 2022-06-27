OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a death that occurred at the scene of a sideshow early Sunday morning, according to a press release from OPD.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The OPD responded to a fatal collision that happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning near the 5400 block of International Boulevard. Reports stated that there were four pedestrians struck in the area, and when officers arrived on scene they found one injured man was unresponsive and three others were suffering from minor injuries.

Soakai Lolomanaia, 28, of Hayward was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

According to OPD, speed was a factor in the incident. A driver in a Nissan was traveling east on International Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Before the collision two officers tried to stop the vehicle when they saw it traveling at more than 100 mph. The vehicle continued down International Boulevard where it struck several other vehicles, one of which then struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Officers found the 19-year-old Oakland resident behind the wheel of the Nissan. He was detained by police and is currently facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.

An administrative investigation has been opened to determine if the two officers at the scene were involved in the incident in any way, OPD Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong announced in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Chief Armstrong says a dedicated sideshow team was deployed that evening to handle the sideshow.