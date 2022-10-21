OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk. Conrad Williams is 74 years old and was last seen on Oct. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Adeline Street.

Williams is 6’0″ tall, weighs 230 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, according to a notice tweeted out by OPD. He is showing signs of dementia and has high blood pressure, his family says.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants. He is considered at risk due to dementia.

Anyone with any information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland PD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.