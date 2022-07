OAKLAND (BCN) — The name of the victim killed Monday in an Oakland shooting was released Friday by police. Tyree Foster Jr., 52, of Burbank, was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Dowling Street in East Oakland.

Foster was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when he was shot and the vehicle crashed, according to police. Foster died at the scene.

