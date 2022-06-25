OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for information on a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

The OPD is investigating a homicide which happened just after 3:45 a.m. near the 1700 block of Broadway. Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports that a person was in the street. When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, a Richmond resident, was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The OPD Homicide Division also responded to the scene and began a follow-up investigation. The victim’s name will be released after his next of kin are notified.

According to OPD, this is the 54th life lost to homicide this year. Police are still investigating this incident. If you have information you are encouraged to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.